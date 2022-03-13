An American Journalist has been killed in Ukraine, several news outlets have reported Sunday morning.
Reports say the Chief of Police in Kyiv states that Russian troops opened fire killing American Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud, and injuring another journalist.
The 51-year-old was an often contributor with the New York Times, but was not working with the NYT when the incident occurred.
The New York Times confirmed the tragic incident in its statement released this morning.
Response from a New York Times spokesperson in regard to the death of Brent Renaud in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/K11eW685yr— NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) March 13, 2022