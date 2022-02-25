Americans are already feeling the effects just two days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Scott Gilpatric, Professor, and Head of the Department of Economics at the University of Tennessee said the spike in oil prices translates to higher prices for gas at the pump and if this conflict escalates we can expect more problems.
"The best guess is the short term effect of this will mostly be higher energy prices but there are a lot of unknowns what will happen in the long term," He said.
Gilpatric said right now the invasion is a shock to the world and the political system. If the conflict continues and stays in one area, as in the past with conflicts like Iraq and Afghanistan, prices could stabilize and the markets could get back to what they were.
"My best guess is as the markets get a sense of that this isn't going to somewhere extreme, we'll probably get back to the trends that existed prior to this conflict which were broadly favorable for stocks and other global markets," Gilpatric said.
Russia is a top supplier of natural gas and oil. AAA reports the national average of gas prices in the U.S. is up to to $3.57 a gallon. This is up to three cents from Thursday. Prices are up to $2.68 from last year.
"For us, it probably means a little bit higher commodity prices, especially energy prices, the biggest impact will probably be on European countries that are big consumers of natural gas from Russia which they're likely um, they're facing enormous pressure to stop sourcing so much natural gas from Russia and that means more expensive alternatives," He said.
He expressed if this conflict takes a turn and becomes more widespread there could be a much larger problem overall.
"The long-term question is how does this change patterns of trade and integration," He said.