Hits 96 has announced the return of The Running of the Chihuahuas, which will be held Saturday, May 6, at the First Horizon Pavilion.
This year will mark the 14th Running of the Chihuahuas.
Gates to the event will open at noon, May 6, and feature rising artists Olivia Lunny and Senses, plus mixes by Hits 96 House DJ, DJ MIXX, beginning at 1:00 and running throughout the event.
The event is free to the public and will offer food trucks and several beverage varieties. Additional entertainment will include a Photo Booth, Kid Zone, VIP area, and special vendor offers.
Additional contests for the dogs will be held for best dressed, most team spirit and most territory marked.
All who attend have an opportunity to win tickets to Drake, Bonnaroo, and Ed Sheeran.