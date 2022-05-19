Sabrena Smedley says she should be declared the winner of the Republican primary for Hamilton County Mayor after accusing democrats of massive crossover voting. She filed a document asking the Tennessee Republican Party to name her the winner or set aside this election all together.
Ultimately, it is up to the Tennessee Republican Party to make the decision if the election results hold. The chairman says he has not received the complaint filed by Smedley yet, but they are expecting it. The party will then set a date for a hearing for Smedley and Weston Wamp to present their sides.
On May 3, Hamilton County residents voted for Weston Wamp to be the Republican nominee for mayor in the August General Election.
The Election Commission certified those results and candidate, Sabrena Smedley, is now questioning them. She filed a lengthy complaint saying messages were sent to Democrats asking them to vote for Weston Wamp.
Smedley lost by 318 votes.
"Tennessee has open primaries. You are free to choose who you want to vote for. That is the law in Tennessee. If you don't like that law, you should get that law changed,” said Rachel Campbell, chair of Hamilton County Democratic Party.
In the document, Smedley claims there were 1,698 unchecked crossover votes from bona fide Democrats in the mayor's race. According to a Tennessee Code, Smedley says bona fide Democrats are not qualified to vote in the Republican primary.
"We would never organize to elect a Republican. We organize to elect Democrats. That's what we do. That's what we're passionate about. That's what our mandate is. We certainly did not organize to elect a Republican,” Campbell said.
Scott Golden is the Chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party and all of this must go through him. The document asked the party to declare Smedley the winner, or say why the election should be set aside.
"Normally that has meant if we do think that there is, there has been some electoral problems then we would award the winner, or change the winner,” Golden said.
Golden says this isn't unusual to request. In fact, School Board District 6 candidate Cindy Fain is also challenging the results.
"It is a very high bar that the Tennessee Republican Party has never overturned an election,” Golden said.
The Tennessee Republican Party has a hard date of June 10th to have their nominees on the ballot for the Republican Party.
Former Republican candidate Matt Hullander said in a statement:
"I was asked to join Sabrena in the effort to contest the outcome of the election. I did so to support the process to make sure we have fair elections. This is her fight, not mine. I trust the process and the outcome. I've moved past May 3 and look forward to the future."
