Ruby Falls and the Lana’s Love Foundation will host their annual amateur barbecue competition on April 23.
The 7th annual Battle Below the Clouds event hosts teams of local amateur barbecue cooks and smokers on Ruby Falls' campus to compete for backyard bragging rights and raise funds for Lana’s Love.
The event is free for spectators and will offer activities starting at 10:30 a.m.
Bluegrass bands, Barefoot Nellie and Lou Wamp and the Bluetastics, will take the stage to entertain guests until 5 p.m.