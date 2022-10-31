Numbers are on the rise for a virus that impacts children annually.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus, RSV, is impacting young children nationwide.
Dr. Charles Woods, CEO of Children's Hospital at Erlanger explained the peak in cases in Chattanooga may have already passed.
"We have had a lot of RSV in Chattanooga already, it just started back in August and it's actually on the downtrend here. So we've already seen what we think is our main RSV surge," He said.
Woods said the rise is due to mitigation strategies that helped slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus but the Flu and RSV are now hitting heavier instead.
"Early in Covid we actually missed an entire RSV season it just wasn't the same way with influenza. Those two viruses were just shut down by the Covid mitigation efforts that were underway. There is some thought that we are seeing a bigger surge now because not as many young children got it during the couple of years of Covid. Although we had a big season last year but it was also in the summer," He said.
RSV spreads through tiny moisture droplets from sneezing and touching surfaces with the virus. Experts predict after the surge this year, the normal patterns of the virus should return.
"We expect this to normalize in the coming years as we get back to sort of pre-pandemic types of circulating patterns," He said.
It is suggested, the best way to stay healthy is to wash your hands, practice good coughing etiquette by sneezing into your elbow and covering your mouth, and of course, stay home if you're sick.