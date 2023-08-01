The Rotary Club of Cleveland showed no fear when selecting their guests for their weekly meeting on August 1st.
The club brought together all three head football coaches in Bradley County for a panel. Bradley Central's Damon Floyd, Cleveland's Chandler Tygard, and Walker Valley's Drew Akins had a chance to tell community stakeholders about their 2023 football teams.
Members also had a chance to ask questions and they did not hold back. Many brought up the recent NIL rules in Tennessee and what it's like when student-athletes transfer schools.
Steve Hartline of MIX 104.1 served as the panel's emcee and kept the conversation flowing.
Not often is there a chance to bring all three coaches together in one room. Especially with football season on the horizon. The next time we see them together will be on the gridiron on a Friday night this fall.