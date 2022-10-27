The BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority will again team up to hold outdoor fall markets again this year.
The markets will be November 4 and December 2 from 4:00pm-8:00 p.m. and will be located at 207 Chickamauga Avenue in Rossville.
Vendors will be selling locally grown produce, flowers, original artwork, and consumable personal goods.
“I've reminisced with and met so many great folks during the summer markets and I'm looking forward to returning as a vendor during the fall/winter seasons,” said Julie Simpson, owner of New South Trading Co. “The positive energy this market has generated is a great kickstart for the revitalization efforts of this area."
Flora De Mel will be the food and alcohol vendor for the markets. Richard Daigle will be the musical guest for the November market and Barefoot Nellie will perform for the market in December.
The December market will be holiday-themed, and a few vendor spots are available. Interested vendors with holiday items can email heather@theblvdproject.com for more information.