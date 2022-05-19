Rossville police are asking for your help finding a registered sex offender accused of molesting children for almost 20 years.
Police say 67-year-old Dennis DeWayne Dockery was charged with several counts of child molestation in August of 2021.
A judge allowed Dockery to post bond on the condition he wear a monitoring device.
Police say Dockery cut that device from his ankle on Friday and has not been seen since.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Rossville Police Department at (706) 866-1228.
