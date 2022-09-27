Police in Rossville are looking for the person behind a shooting spree which left several businesses with hundreds of dollars worth of damage.
Three different people reported damage to windows caused by what appeared to be a large pellet from a BB gun.
"It was a little unnerving and very disappointing," said Janice Williams, the director of Perry's Promise, an animal rescue group based in Walker County, Georgia. "90% of the people we help are in this community and for this to happen to us."
Williams said she was in the car when her back window shattered.
She was driving the van she uses to pick up hundreds of dogs every year.
That window is now covered and waiting to be repaired. Williams estimates it will cost at least $500 to replace it.
"Had it been a family vehicle with kids or a family in it, it could have killed somebody," said Williams. "We really want somebody to come forward and say who did this."
She wasn't the only victim. Police in Rossville said they received reports of two other businesses in the area with similar complaints.
The owner of Old South Restaurant on Chickamauga Avenue said their windows were shot around 1:45 a.m. the same weekend.
On McFarland Avenue, less than a block from where Williams' van was shot, the owners of Mayflower Mats are having to replace a window, too, after it was shattered from what looks like some sort of pellet.
Police say they have no suspects.
"When it's, what I call, the cowardice of evil, hiding in the dark and shooting randomly," Williams said. "It's hard for them to find."
Williams said it's limiting her non-profit's capabilities, driving around with a shattered window and shattered spirits.
Her volunteer often drives the area at night.
"I'm not going to let her do it anymore until we can figure out who did this," she said. "I'm not sure I want to do it, either."
But, in the meantime, she's hoping someone will come forward and take responsibility for shattering their peace of mind.
"We're hoping that somebody will speak up and say who did it," Williams said. "If it was a kid, you need to learn a lesson."
Williams is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Rossville Police Department at 706-866-1227.