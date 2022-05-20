Rossville Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspected child molester.
67-year-old Dennis Dockery is facing child molestation charges and cut off his ankle monitor Friday, May 13th while out on bond.
Dennis Dockery was arrested in August last year.
Investigators say he's been accused of molesting children since 2002. They believe this man could be a threat to other children and need him in custody as soon as possible.
"Told some family and friends that he was leaving. That they would never see him again,” Detective David Scroggins with the Rossville Police Department told us, "Said if he knew if we went back to court, they'd put him back in jail, and he would never, ever get out again."
Investigators received a complaint in August of last year that Dennis Dockery was likely molesting children that were close to him. Police took quick action and made an arrest.
"Doing the interviews and contacting people involved, we learned that Mr. Dockery had been molesting children since probably about 2002,” Scroggins said.
Dockery, 67 years old, 5 feet 6 inches and about 180 pounds, made bond and was released under certain conditions, including wearing an ankle monitor. He cut it off last Friday and Detective Scroggins doesn't believe he's in town anymore.
"I am absolutely concerned about him being on the street. I think given the opportunity, he will molest again,” he told us.
Children are some of the most vulnerable. This is a high-priority case for police because they don't want any more kids put at risk.
"Kids are kids and they're all different. You see some kids that this traumatizes for the rest of their lives and they just don't recover well, and you see others that are resilient,” Detective Scroggins said.
He says to spread the word about this dangerous man on the loose to help save any future victims.
"If you look at this stuff on Facebook or on social media and you see it on the news, share it far and wide because he is very apt to be traveling elsewhere,” Scroggins said.
If you have seen Dockery, contact the Rossville Police Department at 706-866-1228.