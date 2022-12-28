In Rossville, a number of residents who live in a mobile home park have been without running water since last week.
Bonnie Ray, a longtime resident of Village Green Mobile Home Park, said she has been without water since Thursday night.
Ray said water problems have been going on at the mobile home park for years, but this is the longest she has had to go without it.
“We actually got messages from them over the weekend saying that because most of the resident didn't heed the warning to keep their faucets turned on and dripping,” Ray said.
She said her water was off hours before the frigid temperatures arrived in our area.
Ray and her neighbor Connie Brown said they have been able to barely get by without having water.
“We actually went out last night and bought eight gallons of water just so we can flush our toilets, baby wipes which really don't cut it,” Ray said.
“I've been taking my empty bottles the hotel to fill up just so I can flush my toilets. I was just washing a little bit of dishes because of germs, and we got all kind of sanitize wipes,” Brown said.
Lenny Wheeler is another resident who has been without running water. He said being without it for so long makes you realize how valuable it is.
“You're so spoiled, you're use to turning on the dishwasher and washing their clothes and being able to take a bath, and drink water whenever you want to drink it,” Wheeler said.
Ray said residents got word last night that the water is expected to be restored on Friday.
She hopes it happens before then.
“Because a lot of us don't have a place we can go to take a shower or don't have a place where we can go wash clothes readily or anything. We definitely can't afford to stay in the motel just so we can have running water,” Ray said.
Local 3 reached out to Village Green office management about the issue and were referred to their corporate media hot line.
We have not heard back.