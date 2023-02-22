A local man died while cleaning up after the Super Bowl in Arizona.
The victim, Shawn Eugene Lee, 44, from Rossville, Georgia, was dismantling a tent while wearing a safety harness attached to an ATV.
Another individual, unaware of Lee's harness being attached to the ATV, drove off, pulling Lee out of the tent and dragging him without realizing.
The accident occurred while Lee was about 20 feet above the ground.
Jose Santiago, a police spokesman, stated that they have not yet determined why the harness was attached to the vehicle or who did it.
The incident is being investigated as an industrial accident, and the police have stated that no charges are expected to be filed.
According to Maricopa County medical examiner's records, Lee died from "blunt force injuries," and his death was classified as an accident.
Police reported that Lee and other workers were in the process of dismantling several large temporary structures that had been erected around the stadium for the Super Bowl.
Lee's relatives expressed their grief and remembered him as a kind-hearted person who loved his family and was passionate about the University of Georgia's football and baseball teams.
Lee was an employee of Chattanooga Tent.