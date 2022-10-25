A Rossville man has been charged with first-degree arson in connection to an October 6 fire.
Timothy Beard, 60, has been accused of intentionally setting a fire in master bedroom of a 74-year-old home on Ellis Drive in Rossville, according to Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King's office.
Three people, the owner and two renters, were in the home at the time of the fire.
“Upon investigation, it was determined that Mr. Beard intentionally set fire to a bed and left without warning the other occupants,” said Commissioner King. “We are fortunate no one was injured in this incident, and that the residence suffered only minor damage. I am proud of our Fire Investigations Unit for bringing this case to a swift close.”
The Georgia Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Rossville Police and Fire Departments in the case.