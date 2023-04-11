Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly’s administration appointed a new Administrator for the Department of Public Works during Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Ross Pitcairn was chosen after a nationwide search and department feedback to fill the role.
According to the City, Pitcairn served as a commissioned officer and engineer with the U.S. Navy for more than 20 years, and brings a wealth of experience in engineering, infrastructure, facilities, solid waste, and safety.
“The Department of Public Works is made up of some of the City’s most essential workers, the folks who work around the clock to repair and maintain our roads and keep our city clean,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “Identifying a dedicated leader for this critical department has been a major priority, and Ross fits the bill in every sense. Throughout the extensive interview process, it became clear that he has the vision and experience needed to do the job well, along with the value-driven leadership style we are prioritizing city-wide. I am thrilled to have him on board.”
Pitcairn received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Alabama and went on to obtain his Masters of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Colorado.
A native of Bay Saint Louis, Miss., Pitcairn spent the last 21 years as a Civil Engineer Corps Officer with the U.S. Navy, dedicated to maintaining the Navy’s infrastructure and supporting combatant commanders with contingency engineering support.
City Council approved the appointment on Tuesday, and Pitcairn's appointment will be effective June 16.