A multi-million dollar investment is helping Roper Corporation bring more jobs to Walker County.
Roper Corporation has been making stoves for GE Appliances for 50 years now.
Luther Ingram, the President of the company, said the new high-tech assembly line features robotic carts that bring needed parts and components to employees and more.
“The robotics that you saw will be used to help seal our cook top glass to the main frame, and also the robotics will be used to help manipulate the range itself as we continue to manipulate the unit as it goes down the line,” Ingram said.
Virtual reality is also allowing roper employees to see the product in a different space.
Ingram said the hiring of the 600 jobs created by the $118 million investment started back in 2021, and is almost complete.
“So, it is a gradual process. We are about 80% of the 600 jobs invested that we had. We believe we will see the remaining 20% on the front end of next year as we walk into 2024,” Ingram said.
While many people are concerned that robots and artificial intelligence will take over jobs in the future, Ingram said that is not the case at Roper.
"Lafayette is a community of 7,000, we employ about 2,500. At some point you tap out on the resources that you have. Now, we partner with surrounding communities, but at some point, we still need automation to be able to help us continue to grow within the factory,” Ingram said.
Mayor Andy Arnold of Lafayette said he is thankful that Roper is continue to expand as it is benefiting the community in many ways.
“The tax base that they bring to our county, the tax base they bring by employing people in our city helps with all the infrastructure and the stuff that we have to do as a city to do what cities are supposed to do,” Arnold said.
Mayor Arnold went on to say that roper does community cleaning projects, have built playgrounds, and are currently helping remodel a city park.