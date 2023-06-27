A rope rescue in Bledsoe County saved the life of a person whose dump truck went off the side of a mountain late Tuesday morning.
A number of rescue crews including the Piney Volunteer Fire Department and Signal Mountain Fire Department responded to the scene with rope gear.
Officials said the truck went over the side of the mountain on Lee Station Mountain Road.
Fire crews established a haul system to reach, extricate, and remove the victim back to the roadway.
