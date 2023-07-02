A rollover crash in Sweetwater claimed one life Saturday, Sweetwater police said.
According to a press release, officers responded to a possible single vehicle rollover with possible entrapment in the area of Old Highway 68 and Starrett St. to find the driver was deceased.
Witnesses on the scene told first responders they had seen the Jeep lose a rear tire, resulting in the driver losing control of the car and rolling multiple times.
The name of the victim is currently being withheld by law enforcement.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and their family during this difficult time," the Sweetwater Police Department said in a statement.