The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. It is a law that gives women a right to have an abortion, and was met with both celebration and sadness from a divided country.
In Chattanooga's Coolidge Park, dozens gathered to protest the decision from a 5-4 ruling from the Supreme Court. In other parts, people such as Chattanoogan William Reynolds, the President of Students for Life for South East Tennessee said it was long overdue.
"Today was a really historic day for us I am in Washington DC right now and I got to be at the Supreme Court when they announced the decision overturning Roe versus Wade," he said.
Sarah Benzie, was a protestor, and woke up shocked by the news. "I felt violated, and destroyed because my story is not unique and I wasn't even the one to make the one to make the choice but it is the reason I am here," she said in tears.
Sarah held a sign that read "I am alive because of Roe vs. Wade." She said her mom got an abortion, and that is what saved her life.
"She (my mom) couldn't carry four babies safely to term and she was told the four of us and herself would die in childbirth. She decided in the end to have two healthy babies instead of losing all of us," said Benzie.
Pro-life activists, however, said abortions don't save lives but kill unborn children.
"That is our mission is to save lives and to draw attention to the evil that is abortion," said Reynolds.
Friday's ruling meant the end for federal protection on abortions from an almost 50 year old law. It gave the power to the states to decide.
"It's really a step forward. It allows the states to decide an issue that really should have been up to the states in the first place,' said Reynolds.
In Tennessee, abortion is now banned when the fetus has a heart beat. It also doesn't criminalize women, but those performing or wanting to perform the abortion.
"They need to reevaluate their morals that this is the right decision in protecting life, because this is not protecting life," said Benzie.
"We need to continue to provide supportive services to women and children in need when they find themselves facing unexpected pregnancies but we need to let them know that women deserve better than abortion," said Reynolds.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's office said the "Trigger ban" or abortion law will take effect thirty days from the ruling on Friday.