Residents in Decatur, Tennessee, have to find somewhere else to do their grocery shopping. The Piggly Wiggly has temporarily been closed by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture due to a rodent infestation.
The TDA received a citizen complaint on February 22, and a Regional Supervisor came out the following day to investigate. During that visit, rodent activity was observed.
After the visit, a short-term plan to keep the store open was discussed between the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Piggly Wiggly officials.
The plan included removing affected food items, cleaning, and sanitizing certain areas of the store.
On March 7, a follow-up visit was done.
TDA found that evidence of rodents remained, so a temporary Notice of Closure was issued.
The store could also face financial penalties.
According to TDA, the owner has been issued civil penalties in the past.
Resident Ken Ogden said he has never came encounter with any rodents of while at the store but is not surprised that they have them.
"My best assumption is that we live in a rural area, and you are going to have rodents and insects and stuff. It is just a part of where you live,” Ogden said.
Resident Wayne Good said the store is usually his last option to go to.
"Well, it's not the cleanest store I have been in. The food is pretty high priced unless they are doing a special. I do not come here unless there is something I am out of and absolutely need right at the moment,” Good said.
Otherwise, Good travels about 10 to 15 miles to the nearest Walmart.
That is where others in the area will now have to travel to get certain items that the Dollar Tree or Dollar General does not carry.
Piggly Wiggly Owner Gene Wade sent Local 3 a statement saying, "Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers, employees, and community. We are working meticulously to ensure that our store meets and exceeds all health and safety standards."
The owner must submit a corrective action plan on how they will address the issue.
Once the plan is approved by the TDA a timeline to re-open will be discussed.
If violations continue, actions can include civil penalties and revocation of their license.