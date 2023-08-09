Roddy named Hamilton County's first COO, Brouner first CFO

Former Chattanooga Chief of Police David Roddy and former Assistant County Auditor Lee Brouner have both earned promotions, becoming the county's first Chief Operating Officer and the county’s first Chief Financial Officer, respectively.
Roddy has served as a special advisor to Mayor Wamp and Chief of Staff Claire McVay for the past ten months. Before joining the county, he spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department, including the last four as Chief of Police. Roddy lives on Signal Mountain with his wife of 25 years, Shannon, and their two daughters.
“I am humbled to continue my career in public service in this new role. I have a tremendous amount of faith in Mayor Wamp’s team and his vision for education, workforce development, and public safety,” Roddy said. “And I am honored to support the mayor and all of the dedicated employees of Hamilton County as we pursue excellence to improve each facet of county government.”
Brouner came to Hamilton County in 1988 as the Assistant County Auditor before transitioning to the nance department in 2014. Today, Brouner oversees the county’s $300 million investment portfolio, nearly $1 billion budget, and advises the mayor and county commission on all financial matters. Brouner and his wife, Betsy, live in Chattanooga and have two married children and one granddaughter.
“It is an honor to serve as Hamilton County’s first Chief Financial Ocer, and I am deeply grateful to Mayor Wamp for the opportunity,” Brouner said. “I have enjoyed working with Mayor Wamp and his team, and I look forward to helping them bring about the Mayor’s vision in a fiscally responsible manner.”