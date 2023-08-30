On Sunday, a four-year-old girl, Evangeline Gunter of Rockwood, was shot and killed.
After an investigation by Special Agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and investigators from the Rockwood Police Department, authorities arrested and charged 25-year-old Breanna Gayle Runions with one count of First-Degree Felony Murder and one count of Aggravated Child Abuse in connection to the shooting death.
Runions is currently being held in the Roane County Jail on $1.5 million bond. The investigation into the death of Evangeline Gunter is ongoing.