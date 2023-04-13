The public is invited to attend NASA’s 2023 Student Launch rocketry competition on April 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT (or until the last rocket launches) at Bragg Farms in Toney, Alabama, minutes north of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.
Nearly 800 students from universities, high schools, and middle schools will launch high-powered amateur rockets and scientific payloads to an altitude between 3,500 and 6,000 feet before safely parachuting back to Earth.
NASA’s annual rocket competition will host more than 50 teams from 21 states and Puerto Rico, with more than 40 teams expected to launch in person.
For 2023, NASA does not require teams to travel to Alabama, providing an alternative launch-from-home option.
NASA’s streaming coverage will begin at 9 a.m. CDT on NASA’s Marshall YouTube page and NASA’s Student Launch Facebook page.
NASA will also welcome the return of the Rocket Fair event Friday, April 14, 3-6 p.m. in downtown Huntsville.
The Rocket Fair is a showcase allowing students to display their rockets while answering questions from the news media, NASA engineers, and members of the public.
Schedule of Events:
- Rocket Fair: Friday, April 14, 3-6 p.m. CDT, at Von Braun Center East Hall. This event is free and open to the public.
- Launch Day: Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. CDT (or until the last rocket launches) at Bragg Farms in Toney, Alabama. The event is free and open to the public. Please review NASA’s guest policy before attending for a list of prohibited items.
- Rain Date: Sunday, April 16, is a tentative rain day in case of inclement weather. Launches will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until the last rocket launches) at Bragg Farms.
NASA will announce the winning teams Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. CDT during a virtual awards ceremony after all teams’ flight data has been verified.
Student Launch is an eight-month-long design challenge providing relevant, cost-effective research and development of rocket propulsion systems.