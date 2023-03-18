For an entire month starting this Friday, the Riverfront District in Downtown Chattanooga will be filled with events and activities for the young and young at heart.
The Chattanooga Green Park located on Riverfront Parkway will be transformed into a space of urban play with “Rock the Riverfront” featuring Los Trompos, by Mexican artists Esrawe + Cadena.
Los Trompos are eight larger-than-life, three-dimensional spinning tops in a variety of colors and shapes. The colorful surfaces of each top are created in part by fabric woven in traditional Mexican style. The fabric is stretched over the modules to amuse several people at once.
Los Trompos will be open for public to play for free every day during park hours. Weekend events will create a fun, family-friendly celebration, highlighting diverse cultures and the history of the Riverfront.
The first weekend themed “Culture & Creatives” will feature:
- Friday March 17: Opening Night featuring music by DJ Corleone Tone from 5:00pm – 7:00pm.
- Saturday March 18: “Viva Guatemala: A Journey Through a Land of Culture and Beauty" starting at 12pm with Music by Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck at 6:00pm.
- Sunday March 19: Open Play Day
Artist Vendors, Food Trucks and oversized games will also be featured on Friday evenings from 4pm – 8pm, Saturday all day from 11am – 8pm and Sunday from 11am – 6pm.
The following weekend entertainment lineup is:
- Friday March 24: “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ Kris Kash starting at 5:00pm
- Saturday March 25: From 11:00am until 7:30pm, interactive dance and fitness classes will be on the main stage teaching yoga, Latin Dance, Traditional Latin American Dances, Hip Hop, Salsa and Capoeira.
- Friday March 31: “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ Tony Dub starting at 5:00pm
- Saturday April 1: 2nd Annual Light Up Chatt Lantern Parade and music on the main stage by La Rumba. People are encouraged to attend a lantern making class with Playful Evolving Monsters and then participate in the parade. RSVP on their website: https://www.playfulevolvingmonsters.com/our-calendar
- Friday April 7: “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ Flow Eazy starting at 5pm.
- Saturday April 8: Gospel & Jazz Music with daytime performance by Dexter Bell & Friends along with Swayyvo in the evening. An Easter Egg hunt will take place on the Chattanooga Green as well!
- Friday April 14: “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ K2 starting at 5pm.
- Saturday April 15: Experience unique flavors through “Sips of Latin America”. Participants can purchase a ticket to sample 10 – 15 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from restaurants and vendors. Music on the main stage by The Essentials.
Every Wednesday & Thursday, SoundCorps will be hosting Sidewalk Stages featuring a variety of buskers next to Los Trompos. Sundays will feature music, art vendors, oversized games and bar from 12pm – 6pm.
Information about artists and musicians listed above along with any additional performances and musicians added to the event schedule can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock.
“Rock the Riverfront is our chance to highlight creative art, food and cultures of our residents in downtown Chattanooga. This event is in direct response to the community comments shared with us during the ONE Riverfront planning process”, said Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company. “We can’t thank our sponsors enough for helping to make this event free to the public to enjoy. We anticipate a record turnout this year as we are able to celebrate Hamilton County Spring Break and spring holidays at the event.”
River City Company is also seeking Hospitality Host volunteers for the event. For more information and to sign up, click here.
Rock the Riverfront will be open for the public to enjoy every day March 17 – April 16 from during park hours.
Los Trompos is created by Esrawe + Cadana and Produced by DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation & Downtown Detroit Partnership, and is presented in collaboration with Creos.