See Rock City Inc. has awarded its newest scholarship to a recent graduate of The Howard School, Brooklyn J. Clay.
She is the first recipient of Rock City’s Larry Ammons Memorial Scholarship, created in memory of longtime Rock City employee and Howard graduate Larry Ammons who died three years ago.
Clay was presented with a $2,000 check by SRC Inc. President and CEO Doug Chapin at The Howard School’s Senior Awards Day in May.
She was a mentor with the Boys and Girls Club of Chattanooga while also founding and managing a nonprofit organization called God’s Plan for the Poor, which teams up with the local faith community to feed the homeless.
Clay plans to pursue a bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. in computer science and engineering.
She wants to start a computer technology company to benefit the local community through technology education and an internship program, with employment opportunities to help reduce the homeless population.
Clay says she looks forward to making waves in an industry largely absent of women, especially black women like herself.
Rock City says that her leadership qualities align with those that Ammons, the namesake of the scholarship, brought to Rock City daily.
Chapin told Howard’s graduating class how at age 14, Ammons hitchhiked up Lookout Mountain to apply for a job at Rock City, where he began a career of more than 40 years.
“Personally, I knew Larry my entire life; I didn’t have a day at Rock City until three years ago when he passed that I didn’t see him,” Chapin said, describing Ammons’ strong sense of responsibility, mentorship, passion, and discipline. “At Rock City, Larry made his way up to become one of the leaders of the Operations Team through his dedication and hard work.”
Rock City’s memorial scholarship is to be given annually to a promising Howard High School senior enrolled in any of Hamilton County Schools’ Future Ready Institutes (FRIs), which are programs that offer in-depth instruction in specific career fields.