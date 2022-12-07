Rock City added two new elements this year for the holiday season.
"We began planning all of this really as soon as we finished last year," said Rock City Senior Manager of Innovation Will Jackson. "So like Santa, we just start over and do it again."
Jackson has been planning for the 2022 Christmas season at Rock City for a year now, including incorporating two brand new elements, like Heart of the Mountain.
"Takes you through the Fat Man's Squeeze and all the way down to what we refer to as the lower part of the trail," said Jackson. "That has never been seen before by the Enchanted Garden of Lights."
He said right now Rock City's Enchanted Garden of Lights is quite literally that: an enchanting experience.
"We have just gotten to a point where we're saying over a million because there's a point where you start counting and say 'Yeah, that's a lot of lights,'" said Jackson.
He said these lights create six different areas to explore so families can have a different experience every time they visit, with aspects like meeting Santa and Mrs. Clause.
"Each realm has it's own distinct feel, color, color palette," said Jackson. "So they're all very different. The great thing about that is it means you're not in a huge line of people."
He said this is an experience you don't want to miss and a great way to celebrate the holiday season with your loved ones.
"Those spaces are some of the most spectacular views at Rock City but we've never before offered those at night," said Jackson. "I urge people to come check those out, because it's like nothing else at the Enchanted Garden."
The Enchanted Garden of Lights runs until January 1st.
For more information, you can click here.