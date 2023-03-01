Robotics becoming a vital part of TVA's future

Local 3 is learning about new technology that T-V-A is using at their plants to protect employees and get more work done.
Spot the Robot can do inspections, collect data, and go into places that are not safe to send employees. Spot can even go into confined spaces as small as three feet in diameter.
Tennessee Valley Authority has invested in six robots over the past two years from Boston Dynamics.
Innovation Center of Excellence Product Manager Benjamin Palmer says the robots can be deployed to any of their three nuclear plants—Watts Bar, Sequoyah, and Browns Ferry.
One of the biggest benefits of having spot is reducing employees’ exposure to radiation.
“There are different sensors we can put on it. It can gather those radiation for us without us having to get exposed to the radiation. Radiation that we are talking about can get into and effect our internal organs, so if I can send a robot in that doesn't have human organs then I'm going to send that robot to do the inspection ahead of time,” Palmer said.
Spot can also inspect TVA's high voltage transmission yards, a place that can be dangerous because of the risk of electrocution and inspect remote areas that are difficult to get to.
The robot is controlled by a trained employee with a device that resembles a PlayStation portable or Nintendo switch.
“This robot, I completely operate, I have a kill switch on here. It has the artificial intelligence apart of it only to keep it stable, in the same way your Tesla or Mustang Mach-E or whatever your electric vehicle is or any of smart vehicles with lane assist. It's there to keep it stable, it is not there to make decision for you ahead of time,” Palmer said.
Palmer said spot is more efficient and can collect information faster than a human.
As long as the battery is charged, spot can work all day and night.
“These robots are doing inspections in both capacities, one I can receive the data as I'm driving it, but to I can have to go do a round and send the data up to a data terminal or up to our data dashboard,” Palmer said.
Palmer said in the future he would love to see more robots like spot stationed throughout the entire Tennessee Valley.
Whether it is a spot robot, whether it is a drone, whether it is a unwater robot, these are important tools for us TVA employees to use because they are going to help us be a lot safer in the work that we do,” Palmer added.