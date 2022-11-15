The national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is cracking down on illegal robocalls and impersonation scams.
The task force recently took action against two companies that were working with people overseas and contributing to the illegal calls happening in the U.S.
More than 33 million robocall scams are made to Americans on a daily basis, leading to a loss of $29 billion in 2021 alone.
“The most common calls we are seeing that are scam calls are typically what we call impersonation calls. They like to pretend the be the Internal Revenue Service or Social Security Administration. Someone who you are more likely to give out personal identifiable information where they can steal your identity,” Michele Mason said.
Chattanooga's Better Business Bureau President Michele Mason said the scammers often ask people to put funds on a gift card, wire money, or even ask for crypto currency.
“We want people to understand that you should never have someone contact you, somebody you don't know, and advise you that you need to put money on a gift card or transfer funds through a wire transfer for something they are reporting to have for you. Especially, if they say you have won a prize or something is wrong with your account. There is no reason for you to spend money in those situations,” Mason said.
Mason advises people to avoid picking up calls from numbers they don't recognize, even if the call has a local area code.
She said to let the call go to voicemail because if you answer, your information can be sold, leading to more scam calls.
“If you do answer the phone and you start hearing someone claiming to be with an agency or reporting something that is going to require action, even if they claim to be with your credit card company, saying there's an issue but is asking you to share information that they could use to steal your identity or money. Those are times you definitely want to hang up the phone,” Mason said.
If you are curious about the call, you can contact the agency the scammer is impersonating to verify.