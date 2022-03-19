UPDATE: The Roberts Mill Road work project continues on the 8 week timeline.
 
The expected completion date (weather permitting) is four weeks from now.
 
Crews will continue roadwork until then. 
 
PREVIOUS STORY: 

The Hamilton County Highway Department reports Roberts Mill Road will be closed for the immediate future.

Authorities say the roadway was damaged overnight due to the extremely heavy rainfall.

The highway department is in the process of contacting a geo tech stabilization company to assist in the assessment.

Motorists should avoid this area at this time and plan alternate routes until further notice.

