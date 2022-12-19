Roberts Mill Road will be closed on Tuesday, December 20th from 9am – 4pm.
The closure is for scheduled ditch cleaning and general maintenance.
Drivers should plan to use The W Road or Signal Mountain Blvd./Taft Highway.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 46°
L 33°
43°
Altamont
Sunny
H 44°
L 29°
41°
Athens
Mostly Cloudy
H 45°
L 28°
43°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 46°
L 33°
43°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 46°
L 33°
43°
Dalton
Partly Cloudy
H 47°
L 32°
45°
Dayton
Sunny
H 42°
L 28°
40°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 46°
L 33°
43°
Murphy
Mostly Cloudy
H 45°
L 28°
43°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 42°
L 28°
40°
Summerville
Sunny
H 49°
L 37°
46°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 46°
L 33°
43°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 46°
L 33°
43°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.