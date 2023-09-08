Next Tuesday, a roast will be held for longtime radio personality Earl Freudenberg to benefit Prison Prevention Ministries.
The program aims to help inmates from returning to prison and prevent youth from going to prison.
Joe Smith, the executive director, says the lineup for the roast includes a former Hamilton County Sheriff and even Earl's daughter.
“I am sure there will be a lot of funny stories and heartwarming stories, because he's been such an icon in this community for 60 years,” said Smith.
It is happening Tuesday at 6:00pm at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
