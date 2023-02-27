Roane State hosts NJCAA Region 7 Basketball Tournament

Roane State Community College (RSCC) will be hosting the TCCAA/NJCAA Region VII Basketball Tournament from March 3-7, 2023, at their main campus in Roane County.
Teams from 10 Tennessee community colleges, Chattanooga State, Cleveland State, Columbia State, Dyersburg State, Jackson State, Motlow State, Roane State, Southwest Tennessee, Vol State, and Walters State, will be competing in the tournament. Winners of the tournament will advance to the NJCAA Division I Basketball Championships which will be held in Lubbock, Texas (Women’s team) and Hutchinson, Kansas (Men’s team).
The tournament will feature play-in games on Friday, March 3 with one women’s game at 12 p.m. Eastern and two men’s games at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern. The final games are set for Tuesday, March 7. Admission to the tournament will be $10 per day per person or $30 for a tournament pass. Roane State students and employees can attend for free with college ID, and students from other schools will be discounted at $5. Children 12 and under can attend for free.
Tournament Director and RSCC Athletics Director David Lane stated, “It is a perfect opportunity for the Raiders to defend their Region VII / TCCAA championship on their home court and for RSCC to showcase our hospitality and amazing facilities.” The tournament will also be live streamed through the Roane State Athletics website.
Don’t miss the chance to witness community college basketball teams in Tennessee compete for the chance to advance to the NJCAA Division I Basketball Championships.