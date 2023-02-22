On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the Roane State Arts and Lectures Committee will host a public lecture on the Manhattan Project and the crucial role played by the City of Oak Ridge.
Retired Y-12 National Security Complex Historian and Honorary Oak Ridge City Historian Ray Smith will give the lecture in the City Room (A-111) of the Coffey/McNally Building on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus of Roane State, located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge.
The lecture will cover the race to develop the atomic bomb and life in the “Secret City” of Oak Ridge. Founded by the federal government as part of the Manhattan Project, public access to the city was restricted until the late 1940s.
Smith is widely regarded as a local expert on Oak Ridge history, having written the “Historically Speaking” column in The Oak Ridger newspaper and authored a dozen books during his time as a historian. He has also produced documentaries for public television on Oak Ridge and its role in World War II.
Students, college faculty and staff, and members of the community are all invited to attend the public lecture.
The lecture will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. For the full details, visit their website at https://www.roanestate.edu/?13429-News-Feb-28-Public-lecture-focuses-on-Secret-City-of-Oak-Ridge