A full schedule of weekend events in Chattanooga may make for some complicated street navigation. Here's what you'll need to know:
Noontunes on Broad - Broad Street southbound between Aquarium Way and 3rd Street will be closed every Friday from September 8th through October 27th from 9 AM until 2 PM for Noontunes.
Tyner High School Football at Finley Stadium - The following roads will be closed on Friday, September 8th from 4 PM until 12 Midnight:
- Reggie White Blvd between the Chattanooga Skate Park north entrance and W 20th Street
- Chestnut Street between W 17th Street and W 19th Street
- W 19th Street between Reggie White Blvd and Chestnut Street
- Street parking will be prohibited on Chestnut Street within the closure on the dates/times listed above. Vehicles left within the closure will be towed at the owner's expense.
Moon River Festival - The following will be closed or restricted on Saturday, September 9th at 12:01 AM through Sunday, September 10th at 11:59 PM:
- River Street between Tremont Street and Renaissance Park will be closed to all traffic
- All street parking on River Street between Tampa Street and Rennesaince Park will be restricted
- Tremont Street between Frazier Ave and the river will be closed to all traffic
4th Annual Sunflower Festival - Power Alley between Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway will be closed on Saturday, September 9th from 7 AM until 5 PM for the annual Sunflower Festival. Access to the Riverfront Parkway parking lot will be maintained. Detour via Chestnut Street.
Eastdale Community Festival - Moss Street between Wilcox Blvd and Through Street will be closed on Saturday, September 9th from 9 AM until 5 PM for the annual Eastdale Community Festival.
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Football Game - The following roads will be closed on Saturday, September 9th from 11 AM until 12 Midnight:
- Reggie White Blvd between the Chattanooga Skate Park north entrance and W 20th Street (Reggie White will remain closed until 6:00 PM Sunday for the Chattanooga Market)
- Chestnut Street between W 17th Street and W 19th Street
- W 19th Street between Reggie White Blvd and Chestnut Street
- The westbound right lane of W 2-th Street from Chestnut Street to the HWY 27 bridge
- Street parking will be prohibited on Chestnut Street within the closure on the dates/times listed above. Vehicles left within the closure will be towed at the owner's expense.
Chattanooga Market - Reggie White Blvd between W 19th Street and the Skate Park access road will remain closed after Saturday's UTC Football Game and will reopen Sunday at 6:00 PM.
'Welcome Home' Parade for Medal Of Honor Recipient Captain Larry Taylor - On Monday, September 11th, a parade celebrating Captain Larry Taylor, will take place on Market Street between 11:30 AM and 12:30 AM. Below are the expected road closures, lane and parking restrictions expected for this event:
- 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Market Street is fully closed between 12th Street and MLK Blvd for parade staging.
- 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Parade begins, Market Street is fully closed between Frazier Ave and MLK Blvd including all cross streets. East/west traffic on 4th Street will remain open until the parade reaches 5th Street, then will fully close to all traffic (except emergency vehicles). The parade will disperse on Aquarium Way.
- 11:30 AM - 3:00 PM (estimated): Aquarium Way between Market Street and Chestnut Street will fully close. Broad Street between 3rd Street and Aquarium Way will fully close. Both will remain closed until after the ceremonies are complete