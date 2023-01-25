Several areas in the Tennessee Valley have been affected by Wednesday's severe thunderstorms causing road closures and storm damage.
McMinn County
- Trees and debris reported on the roadway in a couple of different locations on SR 39 in McMinn County. TDOT maintenance crews are en route. Please drive carefully through this area.
Rhea County
- Traffic Alert: Please avoid the area of 5500 block of Wassom Memorial Highway/State Highway 68 on Grand View Mt. Crews are currently working a commercial vehicle accident with power lines down. Both lanes are closed at this time. Please use an alternate route to and from the Crossville area.