Signal Mtn
Shoal Creek Rd will be closed on Wednesday, March 8th from 8am to 7pm for work being done on the sewer.
Sequatchie
Sequatchie County Highway Department will continue tree/storm cleanup starting Monday morning.
Expect delays and partial road closures at John Burch Road, Davis Road and Pickett Cross Road. Please avoid these roads if possible and drive with caution.
Apison
Starting Tuesday, 3/7, the Hamilton County Highway Department will close McDonald Road in Apison from Apison Pike to Blair Road and Tallant Road to Pine Hill Road.
The work will occur from 8:00 am- 4:00 pm daily, and closures are expected to last through March 16, 2023, depending on the weather.
Property owners will be allowed access to their homes; however, please note that all other motorists should use alternate routes and expect potential delays.
You can view CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.