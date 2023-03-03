The following locations are closed or have limited access:
- Highway 153 is closed at the Chickamauga Dam (wires down)
- W Road is closed (wires down and reported brush fire)
- N Seminole Dr at Donna Ln (wires down)
- 4305 Cain Ave (wires down)
- Wilson St at N Hawthorne St (wires down)
- 4609 Locksley Ln (wires down)
- Hixson Pike at Middle Valley Road (unknown hazard)
- 1000 S Scenic Hwy (possible tree down)
- 8726 Igou Gap Rd (unknown hazard)
- 238 Tunnel Blvd (wires down)
- 4120 Cummings Hwy (wires down)
- 4400 Cummings Hwy (tree down)
- 640 Highway 153, both northbound and southbound, affected (wires down)
Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions will only worsen when inclement weather enters our area. Use extreme caution.
Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525
Never attempt to cross flooded roads or downed power lines.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.
Chattanooga Marathon / 5K / Kids Fun Run
As with all major events in public spaces, please exercise caution when driving near participants, follow all instructions from Chattanooga Police, and plan for additional travel time to your destination.
Friday, March 3rd - Sunday, March 5th
Set-up will close Reggie While Boulevard between W 19th Street and W Main Street and begins tomorrow at 8 AM lasting through Sunday, March 6th at 5 PM.
Note: A security closure of Chestnut Street and W 19th Street will also occur Saturday afternoon for a Chattanooga Football Club pre-season match.
Saturday, March 4th
Chattanooga Marathon 5K and Kids Fun Run will primarily affect Main Street between Reggie White Blvd and Central Ave between 7 AM and Noon.
Note: Parking restrictions exist where 'No Parking Special Event' signage is posted, which includes all street parking within the Main Street closure.
Sunday, March 5th
Chattanooga Marathon will see the highest downtown traffic impact and closures between 7:30 AM and 2:00 PM.
Note: Parking restrictions exist where 'No Parking Special Event' signage is posted, which includes the following corridors:
- Riverfront Parkway southbound street parking between Molly Lane and W Martin Luther King Blvd
- Main Street westbound street parking between Cowart Street and Madison Street
- Mocs Alumni Boulevard (formerly E 5th Street) eastbound street parking between Terrell Owens Way and Palmetto Street
- Vine Street eastbound between Lindsay Street and Douglas Street
- Carter Street northbound street parking between W Main Street and W 13th Street
Additional information can be found on the Chattanooga Marathon website.
