Sequatchie
Sequatchie County Highway Department will continue tree/storm cleanup starting Monday morning.
Expect delays and partial road closures at Frank Tate, John Burch Road, and Fredonia Mountain Road. Please slow down and drive with caution.
Apison
Starting Tuesday, 3/7, the Hamilton County Highway Department will close McDonald Road in Apison from Apison Pike to Blair Road and Tallant Road to Pine Hill Road.
The work will occur from 8:00 am- 4:00 pm daily, and closures are expected to last through March 16, 2023, depending on the weather.
Property owners will be allowed access to their homes; however, please note that all other motorists should use alternate routes and expect potential delays.
You can view CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.