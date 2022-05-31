Chattanooga's summer events are underway which means certain roads will be closed.
For the Riverbend the following roads will be closed until June 7 at 2 PM:
- Riverfront Parkway between north Molly Lane intersection and E Aquarium Way
- Chestnut Street between W Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway
- Power Alley between W Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway
On June 5 the right, southbound lane of Market Street between Cherokee Boulevard and E 1st Street will be closed at 8 AM.
Market Street will be closed off from vehicles and pedestrians around 10:45 PM and will reopen after the fireworks.
On June 3 from 5:30 PM until midnight the following roads will be closed for Nightfall:
- Cherry Street at E MLK Blvd beginning at 3:00 PM
- Market Street between East 8th Street and East 10th Street
- Martin Luther King Blvd Between Broad Street and Georgia Avenue
- Street parking on Georgia Ave will be restricted
These roads will be closed every Friday night until September 2.
Fort Street between W 13th Street and W 14th Street will be closed June 4 from 4 PM until 10 PM for a private event.
Additionally, Reggie White Blvd between W 19th Street and the Skate Park access road will be closed to host the Chattanooga Market on June 5 from 6 AM until 6 PM.