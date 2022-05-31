TDOT crews to close Harrison Pike at White Oak Road for repairs

Chattanooga's summer events are underway which means certain roads will be closed.

For the Riverbend the following roads will be closed until June 7 at 2 PM:

  • Riverfront Parkway between north Molly Lane intersection and E Aquarium Way
  • Chestnut Street between W Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway
  • Power Alley between W Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway

On June 5 the right, southbound lane of Market Street between Cherokee Boulevard and E 1st Street will be closed at 8 AM. 

Market Street will be closed off from vehicles and pedestrians around 10:45 PM and will reopen after the fireworks.

On June 3 from 5:30 PM until midnight the following roads will be closed for Nightfall:

  • Cherry Street at E MLK Blvd beginning at 3:00 PM 
  • Market Street between East 8th Street and East 10th Street 
  • Martin Luther King Blvd Between Broad Street and Georgia Avenue
  • Street parking on Georgia Ave will be restricted

These roads will be closed every Friday night until September 2.

Fort Street between W 13th Street and W 14th Street will be closed June 4 from 4 PM until 10 PM for a private event.

Additionally, Reggie White Blvd between W 19th Street and the Skate Park access road will be closed to host the Chattanooga Market on June 5 from 6 AM until 6 PM. 

