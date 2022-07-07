Road closes in near East Brainerd Rd due to downed power lines after morning crash

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says Fuller Road is closed because of a crash involving power lines.
The incident happened on Fuller Road, near east Brainerd Road.
It happened just after 9:30 a.m. this morning. Volunteers had to stabilize the vehicle involved, and extricate the driver.
🚨 Fuller Road is closed near Berkshire Circle as @EPB_Chattanooga crews work to repair broken power poles in the area as result of the crash.— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) July 7, 2022
One person was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok.