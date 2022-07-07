Road closes in near East Brainerd Rd due to downed power lines after morning crash

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says Fuller Road is closed because of a crash involving power lines.

The incident happened on Fuller Road, near east Brainerd Road.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. this morning. Volunteers had to stabilize the vehicle involved, and extricate the driver.

One person was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok.