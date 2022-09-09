It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley – there are no failing scores to report.
However, there were bugs in one Cleveland restaurant causing them to nearly fail.
New Dynasty Buffet on Keith Street scored a 74.
The inspector said there were roaches on the prep table, in the flour, at the dishwasher, on shelves at the cook line and in the storage room.
It was noted the last extermination for roaches was on August 16.
Two of the dining rooms were filled with toys and other things not used for the restaurant according to the inspector.
The dishwasher was not sanitizing and the inside of the ice machine was dirty.
The inspector saw utensils being stored in between two coolers.
Medicine and vitamins were stored over food and Raid was stored with cleaning chemicals.
Raw meat was seen stored over a sauce pan in a cooler, and the walk-in cooler needed more light.
Hamilton County
- 95 State of Confusion 301 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Jack & Jill Child Care 4501 Norcross Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Wendy’s 418 Cumberland Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Panda Express 8967 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 99 McAlister’s Deli 620 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Little Tokyo Express 4516 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Buddy’s Bar-B-Q 568 Northgate Mall Drive Suite 101 Hixson, TN
- 98 Jack’s Family Restaurant #308 5933 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 93 Los Potros 9408 Apison Pike Suite 146 Collegedale, TN
- 100 Pump House at State of Confusion 301 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Pizza Hut #37601 6218 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sleepy Sloth Café 305 Northgate Mall Drive Suite E0010 Hixson, TN
- 100 Piece of Cake 9298 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN
- 99 The Dogfather (Mobile) 108 Vista Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Embassy Suites 2321 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Orchard Knob Middle School 500 N Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hunter Middle School 6810 Lebron Sterchi Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Soddy Daisy Middle School 200 Turner Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Allen Elementary School 9811 Dallas Hollow Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 River Street Deli 151 River Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Links at Reads Lake Apartments 4126 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 District 3 Hotel 100 W 21st Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Northshore Village 621 Memorial Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Waffle House #263 102 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kid City USA-Soddy Daisy (Food) 9834 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 Sonic 5921 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Chicken-W-Bones 6227 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Windy City Eatz (Mobile) 207 Sequoia Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Skin & Brow Room 1919 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Enlighten Ink 6743 Ringgold Road Suite J Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Rice Boxx 3600 Hixson Pike 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Monkey Town Brewing Chattanooga 724 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 McDonald’s #23381 8601 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Chick-Fil-A 5740 Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Curry Pot Express 9408 Apison Pike Suite 142 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Wendy’s 5596 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Bojangles #966 2023 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Amigo’s 1906 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Pneuma Christian Academy 7345 Old Cleveland Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Montessori School 300 Montessori Way Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Childcare Network #139 8419 Ooltewah Harrison Road Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Universal Joint 532 Lookout Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hamilton Skate Place 7414 Goodwin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Outback Steakhouse #4311 2120 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Chili’s Grill & Bar #455 509 Northgate Mall Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Shangri-La Restaurant 14 E 7th Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Mariscos Vallarta 2318 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hungry House 4427 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant 5611 Ringgold Road Suite A Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 UTC Campus Crossroads 615 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Tyner Academy 6836 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Baymont Inn & Suites 6674 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kay Boak Tattoo 715 Cherry Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Track End Restaurant 3435 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Blue & Gold Bistro UTC 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Legacy Foodservice 4131 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Melody’s Southern Style Mobile Unit 3904 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Baymont Inn & Suites 6674 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 1800 Bailey Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Montessori Elementary School at Highland Park 700 S Hawthorne Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Freshens UTC 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Soddy Daisy High School 618 Sequoyah Access Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Daisy Elementary School 620 Sequoyah Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Preparatory School 1849 Union Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alpine Crest Elementary School 4700 Stagg Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Our Lady of Perpetual Help School 505 S Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn 301 Market Street Chattanoogoa, TN
- 100 Central High School 5728 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Kevin Brown’s Burgers 8228 Manahan Gap Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Views at Signal Mountain 4053 Priceless View Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Double Treet Chattanooga 2232 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waffle House #2401 7801 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Sure Stay plus 6914 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cherry Street Brewing at Northshore (Lounge) 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio Elite 8077 Angie Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattown & Simple Southern Catering 1801 Reggie White Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway UTC 815 University Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Off the Grill by Chef Q 4848 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 97 Central High School 5729 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 85 Budgetel Inn & Suites 1410 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Bonefish Grill 2115 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cherry Street Brewing in Northshore 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro 26 E Main Street Suite 144 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Home Folks Restaurant 8981 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
Bradley County
- 98 McAlister’s Deli 708 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 The Village Bake Shop 201 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Rice N Go 4675 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 96 The Retreat at Spring Creek #2 260 25th Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 94 Quality Inn Pool 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 The Retreat at Spring Creek 260 25th Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 91 Sonic Drive-In #3885 390 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Baymont Inn Pool 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 The Pointe at Westland Pool 2005 Westland Drive SW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 The New Life Community Kitchen 155 S Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Ocoee Coffee Company 2300 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 91 Diplomat Motel 720 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 100 Wesley Methodist Pre-School 3405 Peerless Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Chick-Fil-A #04386 1000 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 E L Ross School Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 Yates Primary 750 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 Taziki’s Mediterranean Café 4440 Frontage Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 74 New Dynasty Buffet 1999 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 Jittery Joes #2 2305 Chamblis Avenue NE Cleveland, TN
- 97 Local Nutrition of TN 226 1st Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Baskin Robbins 3455 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 Waterville Community Elementary School 4081 Dalton Pike Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 96 Thai Garden 685 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 95 Soho Hibachi 1022 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Shave Ice Paradise (Base) 200 Ash Lane Rock Spring, GA
- 100 Shave Ice Paradise (Mobile Unit) 200 Ash Lane Rock Spring, GA
Dade County
- 100 Cabins to Castles Vacation Rentals 317 Springlake Drive Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 96 Arby’s 6478 1103 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 91 Snack Shack 923 Schmitt Road Rossville, GA
- 91 Rossville Elementary 1250 Wilson Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Stone Creek Elementary 1600 Happy Valley Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Gordon Lee Middle/High School 105 Lee Circle Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Chickamauga Elementary 210 Cresent Avenue Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Los Guerrero’s 1103 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 South Walker Head Start 3 Probasco Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Shaved Ice Paradise (Mobile Unit) Walker 200 Ash Lane Rock Spring, GA
Whitfield County
- 96 Freya Lounge Corp. 303 E Morris Street Dalton, GA
- 96 Curt’s Restaurant 332 Northgate Drive Dalton, GA
- 99 Willie’s Burger Shack 301 W Emory Street Dalton, GA
- 87 Peking Express 408 N Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA