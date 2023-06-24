Did you attend Riverbend this year?

The festival team is asking attendees to share feedback to help make next year’s Riverbend even better. 

Take the survey.

Fesitival organizers say there were a lot of changes this year, and that they are excited to know what you thought about it all.
 
"We value your feedback! We have created a short survey where you can provide all of your thoughts on the all-new Riverbend experience. Your feedback is crucial to helping Riverbend remain "Chattanooga's Original Music Festival"."
 

