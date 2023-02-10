Riverbend has been around for four decades. Now, organizers say this could be the biggest year yet.
"At the very beginning, month and months ago, we put together a dream list on an excel spreadsheet," said Friends of the Festival Director of Operations Mitchell Hall.
Hall is one of the many faces who helped establish this year's lineup for Riverbend.
He said now that dream list is officially assembled.
"Maren Morris will be one of our headliners," said Hall. "We're excited to announce Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. We're ending our fourth decade with a musical party brought to you by the one and only Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue."
He said this year targets a variety of music for the 40th anniversary.
RIVERBEND’S 40TH YEAR: The lineup is officially out! Featuring headliners like Maren Morris, Nathaniel Rateliff $ The Night Sweats, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Find out more details tonight on @Local3News pic.twitter.com/fyAvy4vGXk— Angela Kim (@AngelaLocal3) February 10, 2023
"Alternative Country, Rock-and-Roll bands, a Folk-Soul and Rock singer, but you know him as one half of the band Outcast, Southern Rock and Bluegrass," said Hall.
Other acts include Gayle, who is opening for Taylor Swift this summer, Big Boi, a member of the group OutKast, and Grammy winner Amanda Shires.
"But we try to go based off of the Chattanooga demographic and get a little bit of everything to make everyone want to show up," said Hall.
Hall said Riverbend organizers expect a large crowd this year, especially people who aren't from Chattanooga.
"We expect a large crowd from out of town," said Hall. "We are marketing a lot more than previous years to out of town markets in hopes that we draw a lot of people in town to help raise revenue for the city."
He said sales are already up compared to last year and advises people not to wait to buy ticket.
"We've already doubled our sales from last year at this time and I would expect it to continue at that rate," said Hall.
Riverbend is June 2nd to June 4th.
For a full list of the lineup or more information about Riverbend as a whole, you can click here.