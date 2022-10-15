Chattanooga’s original music festival is applying the successes of this year as they move toward their 40th anniversary in June.
The festival will be held from June 2-4 at Ross’s Landing and will once again feature local, regional and national acts on their three signature stages.
Managed by Friends of the Festival, Riverbend has new features that will guide the 2023 efforts.
For the first time, the festival will open a pre-registration site for guests to be among the first to reserve the coveted 15,000 wristbands for the three-day event.
Pre-registration will open on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 am at $115 for Tier 1 pricing for the three-day festival.
Mickey McCamish, executive director of Friends said,
“Last year’s success proved that our audience appreciated up-close experiences with performers and the enjoyment of a venue that was designed with them in mind. More seating areas, restrooms, water stations, and a smaller crowd offered a great experience. Our VIP wristbands sold out within days of going on sale and those experiences are still being talked about and appreciated by our guests. We plan to provide several hundred VIP wristbands for exclusive access into various sites at the festival. Due to their success, we anticipate they will once again sell out quickly.”
The festival will provide a limited number of VIP wristbands providing many other amenities throughout the festival. These experiences will also go on sale on December 2.
Friends board chair Becky Browder noted, “Last year was a test to see how well the new festival would be received. We were thrilled with the response and look forward to a very special anniversary for Chattanooga’s original music festival.”