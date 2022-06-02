Riverbend returns to Chattanooga this weekend for the festival's 39th year.
Attendees will need to carry clear bags (purses), as is now common at large, public events.
Chairs and hammocks will also not be permitted.
The gates open Friday at 4:00pm, and at 2:00pm Saturday and Sunday.
Friday, June 3 - Headliner - Brothers Osborne
- 4:30-5:00pm Opening Ceremony with Leslie Jordan Chevrolet stage
- 5:15-6:00pm Kendell Marvel Coca Cola stage
- 6:00-6:45pm Rick Rushing Chevrolet stage
- 6:15-7:00pm Devon Gilfillian Budweiser stage
- 7:15-8:15pm Jenny Lewis Coca Cola stage
- 8:15-9:15pm Bexar Chevrolet stage
- 8:30-9:30pm Elle King Budweiser stage
- 9:45-11:00pm Brothers Osborne Coca Cola stage
Saturday, June 4 - Headliner - Cage The Elephant
- 3:00-4:00pm Arrested Development Coca Cola stage
- 4:00pm-5:15pm The Communicators Present "That 90s Show" Chevrolet stage
- 4:15-5:15pm Niko Moon Budweiser stage
- 5:30-6:30pm Moon Taxi Coca Cola stage
- 6:35-7:05pm Moon Taxi + Special "Rage Against The Machine" Set Feat. Speech, Classic Williams, Daisha McBride, and Jung Youth Coca Cola stage
- 7:05-8:05pm Strung Like A Horse Chevrolet stage
- 7:30-9:00pm Grace Potter Budweiser stage
- 9:15-10:45pm Cage The Elephant Coca Cola stage
Sunday, June 5 - Headliner - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- 2:45-3:30pm Brittney Spencer Budweiser stage
- 3:00-3:45pm The Magi Chevrolet stage
- 3:45-4:45pm Los Amigos Invisibles Coca Cola stage
- 4:45-5:30pm Lenox Hills Chevrolet stage
- 5:00-6:00pm The War And Treaty Budweiser stage
- 6:15-7:15pm Tanya Tucker Coca Cola stage
- 7:15-8:00pm The Shindellas Chevrolet stage
- 7:30-9:00pm Gov't Mule Budweiser stage
- 9:15-10:45pm Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Coca Cola stage