It's a challenge for high school students to have the perfect prom night without breaking the bank.
One organization is stepping up to make sure young women look their best when stepping out.
“If we can come together as a community to make someone’s dream come true, let’s do it," said River City Company Office and Venue Manager Haley Wilson.
She's working with both River City Company and Waterhouse Pavilion to help give girls a night they'll never forget.
“So many of the students are probably thinking 'This is the first prom at our school in three years, it’s a big event. Let’s all come together, put all our resources, all of our time, into this event' but there’s still some students who still can’t go," said Wilson.
She is currently collecting old prom dresses from the Chattanooga community to hand out to girls who may not be able to afford one.
“In about a month, we, River City Company and the Waterhouse Pavilion, will be hosting a dress drive here and what that dress drive includes is dresses, shoes, jewelry," said Wilson.
She's working with schools to spread the word out about the dress drive, but said the community can pitch in, whether it's a prom dress, old bridesmaid dress, or anything a young woman could wear to prom.
“They can come here, River City Company, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to donate," said Wilson. "Also we have an email, chattdressdrive@gmail.com. If you need us to pick it up, if you need to set up a time for us to come pick it up, we can do that.”
Wilson said anyone who can give back should because these dresses may make a bigger difference than one might realize.
“There was a girl who didn’t realize it was free," said Wilson. "Towards the end, we told her it was free, she started crying. It’s a moment I really reflect on."
The dress drive will be held at the end of March.