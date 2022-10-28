This weekend there will be a bit of magic happening on the Tennessee River.
“It starts at 3 p.m. at Coolidge Park," said River City Company Vice President of Marketing & Communication Dawn Hjelsth. "We’re very excited to launch right out of the Market Street Bridge."
This Saturday things are getting spooky in Chattanooga for the first ever 'Witches Paddle.'
“You can just show up in your witch’s outfit or your warlock outfit and participate that way," said Hjelseth.
River City Company and Outshine Adventures are partnering to host the event.
Hjelseth hopes it will become an annual tradition.
“This year we’re hoping for a good crowd to join us but we’ve seen cities across America that host these and they have 600, 700 paddlers come out," said Hjelseth.
She said the paddle is for people with any skill level, you just have to be 16 or older.
“It’s going to be a casual paddle out around McClellan Island and back so it’s going to be easy," said Hjelseth. "Anyone wanting to come out, we encourage them to join us.”
She added bring whatever equipment you can, but if you can't, rental options will be available.
“If you have a lifejacket, if you have that kind of equipment already, bring it," said Hjelseth. "If you don’t, we will have that on hand for you ready to go.”