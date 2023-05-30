RiseUP Cooperative Adventure Trek

What could be more fun than a scavenger hunt in Chattanooga?

If that's your thing, you are in luck as RiseUP Cooperative will host Adventure Trek, an all-ages scavenger hunt that will take participants across downtown Chattanooga in search of clues, treats, and even prizes.

Scheduled for June 10 from 9:00am to noon, teams will be challenged to work together and flex their problem-solving skills downtown.

When it's all done, there will be a post-hunt party.

RiseUP Cooperative is a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of Chattanooga’s youth via cooperative workshops designed to encourage teamwork, interpersonal skills, and assisting teens and young adults with all factors of life.

Download PDF RiseUP Cooperative Adventure Trek

Tags

Recommended for you