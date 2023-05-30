What could be more fun than a scavenger hunt in Chattanooga?
If that's your thing, you are in luck as RiseUP Cooperative will host Adventure Trek, an all-ages scavenger hunt that will take participants across downtown Chattanooga in search of clues, treats, and even prizes.
Scheduled for June 10 from 9:00am to noon, teams will be challenged to work together and flex their problem-solving skills downtown.
When it's all done, there will be a post-hunt party.
RiseUP Cooperative is a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of Chattanooga’s youth via cooperative workshops designed to encourage teamwork, interpersonal skills, and assisting teens and young adults with all factors of life.