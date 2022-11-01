A local woman's dream of writing is becoming a reality after her days at a Ringgold High School inspired her.
"In high school, one of my teachers actually put on a documentary about the Cold Wars, and the Battle of Blair Mountain, and in the 1920s all of these coal miners going to war over their rights," Whitni Resides, co-writer of Red Neck Army said.
She is a Ringgold, Georgia native and explained the inspiration behind her scripted TV, Red Neck Army.
After learning about the coal miner's journey during the 1920s, she had the desire to bring life to the fictional story inspired by their journey.
"There was this old woman singing this old coal mining lullaby acapella and I was immediately just drawn into that -- and then you could hear the pick axes against the coal walls and the soft whistle of the canary singing, and then they start getting into the historic events of what actually happened with these coal miners in West Virginia in the 1920s being treated like absolute dogs," Resides said.
That dream started in 2015 but it wasn't until she was sitting at home alone during the pandemic that the words started to hit the page to create this show.
That's when she teamed up with someone she met in acting class, co-writer, Mark Brown, to bring the characters to life.
"Her passion for the story her belief in the story... I want to make sure that we make clear too: this was inspired by true events but we fictionalized it. A lot of the characters are fictionalized, this, that, and the other, and most of them, Whitni made up. So she came to me and really convinced me with her creativity and her talent and her passion," he said.
The team hit the ground running by entering the film festivals and screenplay competition circuit to prove their work was exceptional.
"We are recommended by the Blacklist, which is like the premiere showcase for unproduced scripts out there. We've gotten nine out of 10, and eight out of 10. We were a top five finalist in the screen craft contest, and then last month, the big thing, we actually won Outstanding Drama Script at the Catalyst Content Festival," Brown said.
Resides and Brown expressed they are going to do everything they can in their power to get this show produced and see it come alive from script to screen.