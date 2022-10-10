A Ringgold tree service owner says its been two weeks since two of his vehicles were stolen from his property.
He says he wants the stolen vehicles back and for those responsible to be held accountable -- and he is offering $5,000 dollars in reward cash to make it happen.
ASAP Tree Services sits on Dietz Road in Ringgold, just off Battlefield Parkway.
Owner Craig Burchfield says someone stole his white 1999 GMC Sierra pick-up truck.
At the time it was stolen, a stump grinder was attached to the back of the truck.
He says the vehicles are worth a total of about $25,000 dollars.
"It's just a shame somebody would come in your yard and steal something," said Burchfield.
He believes the vehicles were taken sometime around midnight on Monday, September 26.
He says he had left the keys inside the truck.
"One neighbor says he heard the truck start up and looked out the window and the truck and stump grinder was going out the neighbor's driveway that I don't normally go in and out of," explained the owner.
Burchfield says the truck, with the stump grinder, was parked in front of his home, in full view of anyone driving by.
"I think they were after the stump grinder," he explains. "It's worth $20,000."
Catoosa County Sheriff's investigators are still looking for clues.
They say vehicle thefts in this area are not common.
"I've been here 20 years I haven't ever had anything stolen," Burchfield said.
With no cameras and no leads, Burchfield is hoping the $5,000 reward will encourage someone to come forward.
He says both the truck and the stump grinder have signs of his company's name, ASAP Tree Services, posted on them.
Burchfield says he's learned his lesson. From now on, he will be more cautious.
"You should keep your things locked up. It's a shame that people would steal."
You can call Burchfield at 706-858-8517.